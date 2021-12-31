The NFL Community Reacts To Andy Reid’s Friday Remarks

Andy Reid’s Friday Remarks Provoke Reactions Throughout The NFL

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, was asked last weekend if he has any New Year’s resolutions for 2022.

The question, as well as Belichick’s non-answer, went viral on social media quickly.

Other reporters quickly followed suit, asking other head coaches about their New Year’s resolutions in the hopes of getting a different answer.

Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, was asked if he has a New Year’s resolution during his press conference on Friday.

Andy Reid’s response had reporters rolling in their seats, as is his style.

“I was going to say eat less,” Reid said to reporters, “but then I’d feel like Pinocchio.”

Reid’s response, of course, quickly became a social media sensation.

Fans prefer to hear a relatable response from a head coach rather than a non-answer like Belichick’s.

Jori Parys, a reporter, said, “I’ve never related to a tweet more.”

NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said On Friday

NFL World Reacts To What Andy Reid Said On Friday

I’ve never related to a tweet more https://t.co/V1wGLumeF4 — Jori Parys (@JoriParys) December 31, 2021