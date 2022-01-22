The NFL Community Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Injury on Friday

The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Friday

After Antonio Brown’s controversial and abrupt departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, fans and analysts across the league have questioned whether the star receiver will be given another chance in the NFL.

A few teams are already lining up to sign Brown this offseason, according to Brown.

According to Complex Sports, after being released by the Buccaneers, “a couple teams” have reached out to him.

