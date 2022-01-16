The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s Latest Scandal

The NFL Community Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown Scandal

On “The Full Send Podcast,” former Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown attempted to retract some of his comments about Tom Brady.

“A friend to me is someone who has your back,” Brown said.

“In sports, not everyone is going to be your friend.

Because I am a good football player, Tom Brady is my friend.

He requires that I participate in football.”

AB attempted to clarify what he said in an interview with TMZcom reporters.

“I love Tom,” she declares.

“That’s the guy I’m talking about.”

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown Drama

NFL World Reacts To The Latest Antonio Brown Drama

Antonio Brown says he loves “true friend” Tom Brady and has spoken to him since being cut by Bucs. AB also talks collab with Kanye and hanging out with Madonna. https://t.co/kdGTKfn7XM — TMZ (@TMZ) January 16, 2022

It’s always everyone else that’s the problem in Antonio Brown’s world… https://t.co/9rZ7eYOvzQ — MeRk (@Merk256) January 16, 2022

Brown is so selfish he wants nothing more than to be a distraction while his former teammates prepare for a playoff game. https://t.co/wi1TcsU0Wm — Spreadapedia (@Spreadapedia) January 16, 2022

My mind keeps going to what AB’s HoF speech is going to sound like some day. Maybe voters will mess with him, but on-the-field he’s as much of a lock as there can be https://t.co/rV7tSgJkNJ — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) January 16, 2022