The NFL Community Reacts To Antonio Brown’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts to Antonio Brown’s Injury on Friday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers received some unwelcome news about wide receiver Antonio Brown this afternoon.

Due to an ankle injury, the veteran wideout was ruled out of the game.

Buccaneers interim coach Harold Goodwin told reporters on Friday afternoon that Brown “tweaked” his ankle a little in practice this week.

While he hasn’t been ruled out of the game just yet, the Buccaneers aren’t in good shape.

Mike Evans isn’t sure if he’ll play this weekend, so Brown’s absence is a concern.

Following the news about Brown, one fan speculated that the Buccaneers would lean heavily on Ronald Jones as a running back.

“If both Evans and Brown are out, Ronald Jones will have a bigger game,” one fan speculated.

Mike Evans could be the only WR. If both he and Brown are out expect Ronald Jones to have more of a huge game #jets#Buccaneers#nflhttps://t.co/9Ni3H3m7u2 — Stack Attack Nick (@NMimi) December 31, 2021