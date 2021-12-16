The NFL Community Reacts To Austin Ekeler’s Latest News

Due to an ankle injury, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was on the team’s injury report all week.

As a result, his availability for Thursday’s game against the Chiefs is uncertain.

Ekeler was listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game by the Chargers earlier today.

In the team’s last two practice sessions, he was a limited participant.

With a crucial matchup looming, Ekeler’s health will be crucial.

The Chargers’ offense relies heavily on the versatile running back.

While it’s unclear whether Ekeler will play on Thursday, Chargers fans are already concerned about his availability.

With all due respect to my first round matchup in fantasy please just rest Ekeler tomorrow 😭😭 https://t.co/dKRkhg9NeD — Dantheman (@D_Owenss) December 15, 2021