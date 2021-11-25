The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker Mayfield’s Baker

Despite a slew of injuries this season, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is still hoping to start against the Ravens on Sunday.

Mayfield has been nursing injuries to his foot, knee, and shoulder for the past few weeks.

Worse, he was diagnosed with a groin injury on Wednesday.

On the bright side, Mayfield was upgraded to a full participant on the Browns’ injury report on Thursday.

That’s a good sign he’ll start on Sunday night.

Even though Mayfield is the Browns’ best quarterback, the fans aren’t concerned if he sits out this weekend’s game against the Ravens.

Some reactions to the latest Mayfield news are as follows:

In the unlikely event that Mayfield is unable to play, the Browns will entrust their offense to Case Keenum.

For the Browns, the game on Sunday night will have major playoff implications.

With a win over the Ravens, they have a chance to win the AFC North.

A loss, on the other hand, would put them in a bind.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Baker Mayfield News

Rest him. 3 injuries and a bye coming up. https://t.co/1Z3ZNHzGZ6 — Mike (@TheDonMC96) November 25, 2021

Why is it a good sign to have shoulder, foot, and groin injury in the same time? This dude is risking his contract year https://t.co/6FmzLirLd1 — Mo (@LamarHeisman) November 25, 2021