The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s News From Friday

The NFL Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s News From Friday

The Cleveland Browns have received a huge boost ahead of their big game against the Green Bay Packers tomorrow.

Baker Mayfield, who had been out for a week, has returned to the starting lineup.

Mayfield was activated from COVID-19 reserve status by the Browns on Friday.

Last week, Mayfield was diagnosed with COVID-19.

And, despite being symptom-free prior to Monday’s game against the Raiders in Las Vegas, he did not clear protocols to play.

Baker Mayfield isn’t the only key Browns player returning from the reserve list.

Jarvis Landry, the starting wide receiver, and Case Keenum, the backup quarterback, are also being activated.

For the final three weeks of the season, the Browns will have their starting quarterbacks and leading receiver.

Not bad for a Friday afternoon.

