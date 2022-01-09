The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Surprising News

The NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Surprising News

Many in the NFL expected the Cleveland Browns to part ways with starting quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason.

However, this does not appear to be the case.

Mayfield, the former No. 1 overall pick, is now the No.

He is in the final year of his rookie contract as the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Mayfield was expected to be traded this offseason because the Browns have yet to offer him a large contract extension.

That does not appear to be the case.

The Browns will start Mayfield as their starting quarterback in the 2022 season, according to NFLcom.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, “the Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting quarterback, with all parties on the same page heading into the offseason.”

NFL World Reacts To The Surprising Baker Mayfield News

The #Browns are moving forward with Baker Mayfield as their starting QB, with the parties on the same page heading into the offseason, sources say. From me and @TomPelissero: https://t.co/IAAgfpscTT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2022