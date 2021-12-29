The NFL Community Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Inconvenient Admission

Baker Mayfield’s Wife Makes a Disturbing Admission, and the NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has had a disappointing season.

Former No. 1 in the United States

The No. 1 overall pick has been plagued by injuries and has been unable to put up impressive numbers.

Mayfield has been chastised for his performance this season.

Although some of it is justified, there is a line that fans should not cross.

Unfortunately, a few fans are going too far.

Emily Mayfield revealed in a recent Instagram story that her husband has received death threats.

On Instagram, Emily wrote, “It’s crazy how much negativity is amplified via social media.”

“I still believe that there are more good people than bad people in the world, but social media makes me think otherwise at times.”

Which is why I enjoy spreading happiness.

More of it is required in our world.

“The death threats, lies about my husband, and outright DISRESPECT never ceases to astound me.

For the record, I pray for those of you who even consider, much less type out, such thoughts.

I hope you can find happiness so you can stop stealing it from others.”

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Wife’s Troubling Admission

Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily says Browns QB has been getting death threats https://t.co/AEtUi31XXnpic.twitter.com/KxPCErkZno — New York Post (@nypost) December 29, 2021

y’all hate a man whos playing through a torn labrum and is the man you praised just a year ago. The baker hate is out of control https://t.co/4RrSqCxKi2 — Deep Drive Sports #CORREATOCHITOWN (@DeepDriveSports) December 29, 2021

I’ll roast his play but death threats? Are people serious? It’s not that serious. Be better Browns fans. https://t.co/7uy7qJBRaa — Chris (@stillthejake216) December 29, 2021