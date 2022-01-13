The NFL Community Reacts To Bart Scott’s Remarks On Thursday

When the Buffalo Bills take on the New England Patriots on Saturday night, it’ll be bitterly cold, and ESPN analyst Bart Scott knows exactly how to get through it.

Scott suggested that Bills quarterback Josh Allen take Viagra before the game on the latest episode of Get Up.

No, we’re not joking.

“Viagra increases blood flow…especially in the lower extremities, which should help Josh stay warm.”

“I understand why he said it….but WHY did he say it?” one fan wondered on Twitter.

NFL World Reacts To What Bart Scott Said Thursday

Viagra increases blood flow…especially in the lower extremities, which will probably help keep Josh warm. I get WHY he said it….but WHY did he say it lmaoooo https://t.co/pb96dwVGm0 — iTried @ Snake Way (@Moms_Fav_Ninja) January 13, 2022

And here we were as Bengals fans reacting to Bart Scott as if he isn’t just a crazy person… we had no idea.😅 https://t.co/Z43QThzhFG — Logi B 513 (@Logi513) January 13, 2022