The NFL Community Reacts To Ben Roethlisberger’s Comments On Wednesday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger revealed his mindset for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs during a media session on Wednesday.

Over the course of his career, Roethlisberger has been favored in a handful of playoff games, but he knows this Sunday’s game will not be one of them.

“We’re probably 20 point underdogs, and we’re going to the No. 1 spot,” he says.

I know they aren’t the best team in the world, but they are the best.

“They’re a No. 1 seed, but they’ve won the AFC the last two years, and they’re arguably the best team in football,” Roethlisberger said.

“…We’re doomed.”

So let’s go in and have a good time.”

On social media, Roethlisberger’s comment has elicited a mixed response.

“Hate Big Ben or love him, but if you’re the Steelers, this is a fantastic approach to the game,” a fan tweeted.

“Don’t go into this game expecting to beat the Chiefs.

Simply go in and have a good time.

You could make a fool of yourself and end up in it.”

