The NFL Community Reacts to Ben Roethlisberger’s Retirement Announcement on Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to Ben Roethlisberger’s Injury on Sunday

On Sunday, Ben Roethlisberger will likely play his last regular-season game in the National Football League.

While Big Ben has yet to make an official announcement, he has stated that the 2021 season will most likely be his last.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh will play at Baltimore in the regular-season finale.

Today is Roethlisberger’s goal to get everything in.

Roethlisberger, according to the NFL Network, arrived at the stadium before the rest of the team, wanting to take it all in.

“Ben Roethlisberger has arrived at MandT Bank Stadium.”

He arrived alone, a little before 9 a.m., well ahead of the team buses,” according to NFL Network.

