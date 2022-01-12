The NFL Community Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Assistant Coaches Announcement

Bill Belichick’s former assistant coaches have had a tough week, to say the least.

Brian Flores was fired from the Miami Dolphins on Monday.

Given his back-to-back winning seasons, this was a surprising decision.

Joe Judge was fired one day later by the New York Giants.

He had an abysmal 10-23 record in New York during his time there.

With Flores and Judge currently on the open market, the NFL no longer has any Belichick assistants as head coaches. This is a startling development given how frequently we hear about Belichick’s coaching tree.

One fan joked, “Worst coaching tree in football history.”

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Assistant Coaches News

Worst coaching tree in football history https://t.co/h5VfcLopFJ — Denzel Vinsmoke (@OhINeedAName) January 12, 2022

Teams will learn one day.

But I doubt any time soon lol https://t.co/rZKjKkJ2ux — John Chapman (@JL_Chapman) January 12, 2022