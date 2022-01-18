The NFL Community Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Postgame Statement

The Patriots were dismantled by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.

Rarely do you see a Bill Belichick team get thrashed so thoroughly in every facet of the game.

Following the 47-17 loss, Pats rookie Christian Barmore sat on the bench to watch Buffalo’s celebration, where he and Bills center Mitch Morse shared a memorable moment.

But, according to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, Belichick had his own postgame moment.

Following his press conference, he’ll spend “an extended period” in the Bills locker room.

NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame News

Should also note Bill Belichick did his press conference then went into the #Bills locker room for an extended period. https://t.co/JNDseZr3PZ — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2022

Why is this just coming out now? https://t.co/f6PiM3Hvt4 — Matt Hilliard (@overnotunder) January 18, 2022

How often does a team’s head coach go the other team’s locker room after a game? https://t.co/078KECp6ql — J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) January 18, 2022

According my sources he was in there throwing hands — simply loling calmly (@imnotmadyouare) January 18, 2022