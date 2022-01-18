The NFL Community Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Postgame Statement
The Patriots were dismantled by the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.
Rarely do you see a Bill Belichick team get thrashed so thoroughly in every facet of the game.
Following the 47-17 loss, Pats rookie Christian Barmore sat on the bench to watch Buffalo’s celebration, where he and Bills center Mitch Morse shared a memorable moment.
But, according to Mike Giardi of the NFL Network, Belichick had his own postgame moment.
Following his press conference, he’ll spend “an extended period” in the Bills locker room.
NFL World Reacts To Bill Belichick Postgame News
Should also note Bill Belichick did his press conference then went into the #Bills locker room for an extended period. https://t.co/JNDseZr3PZ
— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 18, 2022
— Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) January 18, 2022
Why is this just coming out now? https://t.co/f6PiM3Hvt4
— Matt Hilliard (@overnotunder) January 18, 2022
straight class https://t.co/oHnoMJSZBe
— george (@lennyballs45) January 18, 2022
How often does a team’s head coach go the other team’s locker room after a game? https://t.co/078KECp6ql
— J🍩ey Bag 🍩f D🍩nuts 🍩 (@joeybagovdonuts) January 18, 2022
According my sources he was in there throwing hands
— simply loling calmly (@imnotmadyouare) January 18, 2022
Is that something odd? Find that super interesting as a Bills fan
— Isaiah McKenzie Szn (@Bills1Go) January 18, 2022