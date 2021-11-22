The NFL Community Reacts To Bill Belichick’s Thanksgiving Remarks

Bill Belichick, the head coach of the New England Patriots, isn’t known for his wit.

People are finally recognizing that he knows how to be funny after a recent conversation about Thanksgiving.

Belichick was asked to name his favorite Thanksgiving side dish while appearing on The Greg Hill Show.

Belichick responded by saying he loves “any type of potato” and that you can “starch me up” when the time comes.

“Oh, my goodness.

Any type of potato would be difficult for me to turn down.

I’ll take mashed potatoes, scalloped potatoes, baked potatoes… whatever you’ve got.

Put a pat of butter on top of that.

“I need to be starched.”

Belichick’s “Starch me up” line is a favorite among NFL fans.

Even in fanbases that have a beef with the Patriots, fans on Twitter are professing their love for head coach Bill Belichick:

The New England Patriots, along with 26 other NFL teams, will play their Thanksgiving Day games at Gillette Stadium.

In fact, since 2012, the Patriots have not played on Thanksgiving Day.

The infamous Buttfumble game against the New York Jets occurred at that time.

This Thursday, let’s hope Bill Belichick gets to eat as many potatoes as he can.

With the year he’s having as the Patriots’ quarterback, he deserves as much food as possible.

Is there a better Thanksgiving side dish than potatoes, and if not, what is your favorite Thanksgiving dish?

