The NFL Community Reacts To Bill O’Brien’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts to Bill O’Brien’s Retirement Announcement on Friday

Going into their final game of the regular season, the Jaguars’ coaching search is picking up speed.

They had a long list of candidates, and we can now add Bill O’Brien to it.

Since he’s Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator, he’ll likely interview for the job after Alabama’s game against Georgia next week.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Bill O’Brien News

The #Jaguars plan to interview former #Texans coach Bill O’Brien for their vacant HC job next week after #Bama team plays in the National Championship on Monday, source said. @JohnReid64 had the timing first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2022

NFL head coaching searches never cease to amaze me. O’Brien couldn’t win with Watson – who is remarkably better than Lawrence. Why would you let him waste anther potential talent? https://t.co/MfRLXznqNd — Trent T. (@TMTraughber) January 7, 2022

He’s about to trade Josh Allen for a 5th round pick and a washed up veteran 😭 https://t.co/hhw1aolaIs — Sai Pandrangi (@skpandrangi) January 7, 2022

The dude who traded DeAndre Hopkins will be the next Head Coach of the #Jaguars. I’m dead inside. #FireBaalke🤡 https://t.co/5N82ycURZl — O’BRIEN -BAALKE 2022 (@DuvalSafeSpace) January 7, 2022

Calling Shad the organization a clown does not go nearly fare enough in describing how inept this team is https://t.co/uYkSUnPdYD — Jax Logan (@JaxSLogan) January 7, 2022

Their commitment to mediocrity is astounding. https://t.co/4aCWAMtWUi — David Scaggs (@dscaggs21) January 7, 2022

They may as well get Gase in there too. https://t.co/OWxMDbimMI — nicole esther (@njrealtornic) January 7, 2022

Guessing Byron Leftwich wont be getting the job now https://t.co/5jeI4JXsHz — Roy Bellamy (@roybelly) January 7, 2022