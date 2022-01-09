The NFL Community Reacts To Brandon Staley’s Honest Admittance

Brandon Staley’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers will make the playoffs in their first season under Brandon Staley if they win or tie against the Raiders tonight.

Surprisingly, the Raiders would gain from a tie.

Both teams will qualify for the playoffs as wild card entrants if this happens.

Because of this oddity in the standings, there’s been a lot of talk on NFL Twitter about Staley and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia playing for the tie.

Staley isn’t admitting it publicly if they’re planning to take that route.

The Chargers will “compete as a team to the best of our ability,” according to the first-year coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

NFL World Reacts To Brandon Staley’s Honest Admission

Boooooo. Give the people what they want https://t.co/2CKUsaOypf — Jacob (@JMPres) January 9, 2022

The Raiders & Chargers are not going to kneel on the ball repeatedly to tie. However, in-game decision making could come into play if the game reaches OT organically. At that point, playoff implications could factor. Punting on fourth down later in OT, for example. https://t.co/55FiJkCsMo — Mike Sando (@SandoNFL) January 9, 2022

Four straight quarters and overtime of kneel downs would break the league and I’d love to see it. https://t.co/eXOlmlmeFg — Steven Beck (@beingbecks78) January 9, 2022

What else can he say? If he said ‘we are going to go out and tie’ it would crash the market. https://t.co/H5jRci8si0 — Spreadapedia (@Spreadapedia) January 9, 2022

each coach is doing their team a disservice by not entertaining kneeling all game and taking the tie. you play to have a shot at winning a championship. the tie 100% ensures you’re alive to win the title. playing the game it’s only 50%. #NFLhttps://t.co/jMD3Edm0vs — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) January 9, 2022

Won’t prevent him from starting Chase Daniel and having Justin Jackson run into the pile 20 times https://t.co/8W2kOIKpNQ — Shaun Newkirk (@Shauncore) January 9, 2022

This actually makes me lose respect for Staley. He should have replied with, “what are you talking about?” https://t.co/AUyoe6WGH1 — Sam Kweon (@SamKweonWriter) January 9, 2022