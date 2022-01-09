The NFL Community Reacts To Brandon Staley’s Honest Admittance

Trending
Brandon Staley’s Honest Admission Is Met With Applause Throughout The NFL

The Los Angeles Chargers will make the playoffs in their first season under Brandon Staley if they win or tie against the Raiders tonight.

Surprisingly, the Raiders would gain from a tie.

Both teams will qualify for the playoffs as wild card entrants if this happens.

Because of this oddity in the standings, there’s been a lot of talk on NFL Twitter about Staley and interim head coach Rich Bisaccia playing for the tie.

Staley isn’t admitting it publicly if they’re planning to take that route.

The Chargers will “compete as a team to the best of our ability,” according to the first-year coach, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

