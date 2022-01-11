The NFL Community Reacts to Broncos Coaching Changes

The Denver Broncos have spent the last 48 hours interviewing a number of current NFL assistant coaches in their search for the franchise’s next head coach.

The Broncos requested permission to interview one candidate in particular because of his connection to a certain MVP quarterback: Aaron Rodgers.

Denver requested to interview Packers quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy for their head coaching vacancy, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano.

Rodgers, who has worked with him directly for the last three seasons, considers the Green Bay assistant to be one of the brightest young minds in the NFL.

To add to the intrigue, another member of the Packers’ staff is a candidate for the Broncos’ job.

Denver asked Green Bay offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for an interview earlier this week.

Both requests appear to point to a pattern of candidates who are close to Rodgers.

The NFL world was intrigued by Tuesday’s news, especially after reports that the Broncos were in the running to sign the MVP quarterback during his holdout last offseason.

NFL World Reacts To Interesting Broncos Coaching News

