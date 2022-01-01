The NFL Community Reacts To Bruce Arians’ News From Saturday

The NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians’ News From Saturday
Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians will be on the bench against the Jets on Sunday.
He and receivers coach Kevin Garver will be able to coach, according to the organization’s Twitter feed.
HC Bruce Arians and WRs coach Kevin Garver will coach Sunday against the Jets.
We’ve also activated two players from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated four from the practice squad.
