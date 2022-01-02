The NFL Community Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Postgame Announcement
On Sunday, we may have seen Antonio Brown’s final images in the NFL.
Following a mid-game sideline brawl in which the Bucs receiver threw his gear into the crowd and ran into the tunnel shirtless.
AB’s time in Tampa Bay has come to an end, according to Bruce Arians.
Shortly after the game, NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported as much.
“Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over,” he wrote on Twitter.
NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Postgame News
#Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 2, 2022
If only there had been some way to see this coming. https://t.co/Bb6evDqKVB
— Vincent Verhei (@FO_VVerhei) January 2, 2022
Seems like Brown announced that before Arians. I quit. You’re fired. https://t.co/gCpN3PQJkU
— Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) January 2, 2022
People shocked at his behavior have absolutely mot been paying attention to who he is. https://t.co/Fex4AWHzkb
— THEE five head (@LeeMES123) January 2, 2022
Translation: “I don’t care what Tom says.” https://t.co/Ai4U1dcdaU
— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 2, 2022
This guy really is something else https://t.co/cty5V4hDxt
— Boston Diehards (@Boston_Diehards) January 2, 2022
It was worth it for this iconic photo https://t.co/tVOxiqiPlOpic.twitter.com/sxx5pmyMdi
— Kazeem Famuyide (@Kazeem) January 2, 2022