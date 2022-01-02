Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Bruce Arians’ Postgame Announcement

On Sunday, we may have seen Antonio Brown’s final images in the NFL.

Following a mid-game sideline brawl in which the Bucs receiver threw his gear into the crowd and ran into the tunnel shirtless.

AB’s time in Tampa Bay has come to an end, according to Bruce Arians.

Shortly after the game, NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported as much.

“Bucs coach Bruce Arians just announced: Antonio Brown’s career in Tampa Bay is over,” he wrote on Twitter.

NFL World Reacts To Bruce Arians Postgame News

