The NFL Community Reacts To Cam Newton’s News From Sunday

Cam Newton wasn’t able to stay in the lineup despite scoring the Panthers’ lone touchdown.

Newton has been benched for PJ Walker by head coach Matt Rhule.

Newton has only completed 6-of-11 passes for 88 yards and a pick-six interception.

Rhule is most likely making this move to shake things up a little.

He understands that his team is in desperate need of a spark, as evidenced by their 5-7 record.

When the news of Newton’s death broke, the NFL world was quick to make jokes about him.

