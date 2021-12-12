The NFL Community Reacts To Cam Newton’s News From Sunday

The NFL Reacts To Cam Newton’s News From Sunday

Cam Newton wasn’t able to stay in the lineup despite scoring the Panthers’ lone touchdown.

Newton has been benched for PJ Walker by head coach Matt Rhule.

Newton has only completed 6-of-11 passes for 88 yards and a pick-six interception.

Rhule is most likely making this move to shake things up a little.

He understands that his team is in desperate need of a spark, as evidenced by their 5-7 record.

When the news of Newton’s death broke, the NFL world was quick to make jokes about him.

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton returning to the bench after getting benched again pic.twitter.com/urZTYoSapX — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 12, 2021

Cam Newton: A 2021 Season in Four Parts Act I – Cut from New England for new blood.

Act II – Desperation heave and PR stunt to sell tickets to Panthers games

Act III – Glorious return against Arizona

Act IV – Realize that he’s cooked as a QB

Act V – Benched in humiliation twice pic.twitter.com/PteXIc4Qk2 — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) December 12, 2021

This is also the fifth time Cam Newton has been benched in his last 14 starts. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) December 12, 2021

…and Cam Newton has been benched AGAIN pic.twitter.com/WPCxRAo2US — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) December 12, 2021

I’ve now gone on air twice on live television and predicted a big fantasy game from Cam Newton. He’s been benched in both games. pic.twitter.com/s01bs2Zq8M — Julian Edlow (@julianedlow) December 12, 2021

Cam benched two weeks in a row – “I’m Back”? Bro, more like “I’m Benched”. — The Ghost of Adam Gase ➐ (@GhostOfAdamGase) December 12, 2021

Even after the bye week and a OC change Cam Newton has been benched again. pic.twitter.com/fEWqXax694 — Moody (@EricNMoody) December 12, 2021

Death, taxes and Cam Newton being benched — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_TFB) December 12, 2021