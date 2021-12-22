The NFL Community Reacts To Cam Newton’s News From Wednesday

The NFL Reacts To Cam Newton’s News From Wednesday

Cam Newton will make his NFL debut on Sunday, according to ESPN’s David Newton.

And they have a big part to play.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cam Newton News

Cam Newton will start Sunday. Have a major role. Sam Darnold will play at some point, per Matt Rhule. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) December 22, 2021

all is well https://t.co/2Zp6Rciipj — Patrick Magee (@Patrick_Magee) December 22, 2021

Matt rhule needs to go back to college https://t.co/HIGZG7Y8xB — DJ (@PackersFanatic5) December 22, 2021

Yeah Matt Rhule is way in over his head now. It’s becoming obvious https://t.co/UGdGRkEmDh — Rell (@rellgottsnacks) December 22, 2021