Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Today Performance

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Today Performance

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of squandering their playoff hopes, and Carson Wentz is a major factor.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Indianapolis Colts are down 23-3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts would have qualified for the playoffs with a win, but it appears that they will be spending the postseason at home.

Wentz is 9-for-17 for 100 yards and an interception with an interception, and he also lost a fumble earlier in the game.

The former No. 1 overall pick has had a nightmare afternoon.

The number two overall pick.

Wentz has had some bad games in the past, but today’s is a new low, and the reaction on NFL Twitter has been harsh.

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

Comments are closed.