The NFL Community Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Today Performance

The Indianapolis Colts are on the verge of squandering their playoff hopes, and Carson Wentz is a major factor.

Early in the fourth quarter, the Indianapolis Colts are down 23-3 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Colts would have qualified for the playoffs with a win, but it appears that they will be spending the postseason at home.

Wentz is 9-for-17 for 100 yards and an interception with an interception, and he also lost a fumble earlier in the game.

The former No. 1 overall pick has had a nightmare afternoon.

The number two overall pick.

Wentz has had some bad games in the past, but today’s is a new low, and the reaction on NFL Twitter has been harsh.

NFL World Reacts To Carson Wentz’s Performance Today

Carson Wentz flushing away the Colts season is spectacular fashion? pic.twitter.com/sfVqCk8djy — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz definitely has some plans he doesn’t want to cancel 😆 pic.twitter.com/x4hqtuM6Lo — Pickswise (@Pickswise) January 9, 2022

Carson Wentz looking for his next NFL team: pic.twitter.com/9AwAo81Ypk — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) January 9, 2022

If your boyfriend -has 0 playoff wins

-has 48 fumbles

-is 7-20 vs teams over 500

-has no heart and no desire to win

-has started 5-6 in 3 of his first 4 seasons

-has the IQ of a potato

-has less playoff passing TD’s than Derrick Henry Then you’re dating Carson Wentz — Payton (@paytonisnotroll) January 9, 2022

This meltdown from Carson Wentz is his Sistine Chapel. It’s a masterpiece. Simply flawless. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 9, 2022

You mean to tell me Jalen Hurts will make the playoffs and Carson Wentz may not? pic.twitter.com/OxVWdCIPbl — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 9, 2022

We are past jokes. We’re into sympathy territory for Wentz. — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) January 9, 2022