The NFL Community Reacts To CeeDee Lamb’s News From Thursday

The NFL Community Reacts to CeeDee Lamb’s Injury on Thursday

Throughout the week, there was growing optimism within the Dallas Cowboys organization that star second-year wide receiver CeeDee Lamb would be able to play on Thanksgiving Day, just a few days after suffering a concussion.

Unfortunately, those hopes were dashed just hours before kickoff on Thursday morning.

Lamb has been ruled out of today’s game against the Raiders, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The 22-year-old wide receiver was unable to pass the final steps of concussion protocol, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, and the Cowboys want to protect him long-term rather than rush him back into action.

Even so, Lamb’s inactive status comes as a shock.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott spoke positively about the receiver’s recovery from a concussion suffered in last weekend’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday afternoon, implying that he would play against the Raiders.

This year, Lamb has been the Cowboys’ best wide receiver, leading the team in both receiving yards (740) and touchdowns (6).

The fact that Dallas will already be without four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper on Thursday will exacerbate his absence.

Given that Lamb had been on a roll all week, the news that he wouldn’t be on the field with the Cowboys this afternoon shocked the NFL world.

The Cowboys will have to rely on a slew of other players to fill in for their top two wideouts on Thursday.

Michael Gallup and Cedrick Wilson will do their best to fill the void left by Lamb and Cooper, but tight end Dalton Schultz will need to provide another pass-catching option for Prescott this afternoon.

Dallas may be able to fill the hole at wide receiver by relying on the ground game.

Las Vegas has one of the worst rush defenses in the league, which should open the door for Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to have big days.

The game between the Cowboys and the Raiders begins at 4:30 p.m.

CBS at 2:00 a.m. ET

The NFL World Reacts To CeeDee Lamb’s News From Thursday

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s CeeDee Lamb News

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s CeeDee Lamb News

Get it done, Dak. No excuses. https://t.co/D4ra6N1kLk — Mark Gunnels (@MarkAGunnels) November 25, 2021