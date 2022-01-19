The NFL Community Reacts To Chip Kelly’s News From Tuesday

The NFL Community Reacts To Chip Kelly’s News On Tuesday

The Carolina Panthers were reportedly interested in hiring Chip Kelly, according to reports released Tuesday night.

“The Panthers’ next offensive coordinator, Matt Rhule, is looking for experience.

According to NFL insider Mike Garafolo, “sources say Rhule sent some feelers Chip Kelly’s way (not sure if he was officially interviewed) before Kelly re-upped to stay at UCLA.”

Kelly has agreed to a new five-year contract to remain as the Bruins’ head coach.

However, there was some uncertainty as to what Kelly would do next.

That hesitation could have been due to his desire to return to the NFL.

He ultimately chose to remain.

Even so, NFL fans had a good time with the rumors.

Here’s what people are saying about the news from Tuesday.

One person said, “Omg chip must have laughed him off the damn phone.”

Omg chip must have laughed him off the damn phone https://t.co/HueudXrJka — Chris McClain (@macwfnz) January 18, 2022