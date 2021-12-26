The NFL Community Reacts To Cole Beasley’s Injury on Sunday

The NFL Community Reacts to Cole Beasley’s Departure on Sunday

Due to a violation of COVID protocols, Bills receiver Cole Beasley has lost a significant amount of money.

Beasley has always been vocal about the virus on social media, and according to Chris Mortensen, Beasley is out (dollar)100,000.

On a day when league officials were reviewing protocols in August, Beasley was fined (dollar)14,600.

Bills receiver Cole Beasley has been fined multiple times for Covid protocol violations for a cumulative sum in the range of $100,000 per league and union sources. Beasley was fined $14,600 in August on a day league officials were in the facility to review the protocols. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Beasley’s Covid-19 absence today won’t cost him, though. Under NFL and NFLPA agreement, even unvaccinated players are entitled to their full pay if they miss a game due to Covid-19. Beasley makes $4.7 million in base salary, so he still gets his $261,111 game check. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) December 26, 2021

Cole Beasley picked an awful hill to die on. Crushed his wallet, and now he’s tested positive. Oh well. https://t.co/CT7PZIl6h7 — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) December 26, 2021

We all know Beasley doesnt like rules https://t.co/hSdLsUQPTK — Walter Pasacrita (@saradioboy) December 26, 2021

Among many other things: fascinating which WRs get labeled as “divas” and which don’t 😐 https://t.co/HBXDRjWpwd — David Steele (@David_C_Steele) December 26, 2021

Cole Beasley will also forfeit a $29,411 per game active bonus for missing today’s #Bills game. He’s still on pace to earn $5.8M in 2021, with another $6.1M left on his contract through 2022.https://t.co/w6Yg7lAbj2https://t.co/YMQaAHKBHW — Spotrac (@spotrac) December 26, 2021

$100k? All because he refuses to follow a simple set of rules. $100k?!?! https://t.co/E3WazOBeOx — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) December 26, 2021