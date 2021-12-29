The NFL Community Reacts to Cole Beasley’s Injury on Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Cole Beasley’s News From Wednesday

The Buffalo Bills defeated the New England Patriots in convincing fashion despite not having Cole Beasley at their disposal this past Sunday.

Last week, Beasley was placed on the reserve COVID-19 list.

The league’s protocols didn’t allow him to return in time for Week 16 because he isn’t vaccinated.

Beasley will be ready to play against the New York Jets this Sunday after the new health and safety protocols take effect.

Beasley was activated from the reserve list by the Bills on Wednesday.

Fans of the Bills are ecstatic that Beasley will be back in the lineup.

Some reactions to the latest Beasley news are as follows:

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cole Beasley News

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Cole Beasley News