The NFL Community Reacts to Colin Cowherd’s Speculative Trade Suggestion

Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he is a huge Russell Wilson fan over the years.

Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today demonstrated that there is still a lot of love between them.

Cowherd argued during a segment on “The Herd” that the Giants should send the Seahawks an absurd amount of draft capital in exchange for Wilson.

“What would you give up for Russell Wilson if you were the Giants? I would give you every first-round pick until he wasn’t a Giant,” Cowherd said.

“Because, by the way, he’s winning a lot of games if I keep him for nine years.”

He’s selling my merchandise, filling my stadium, and putting me on television.

Except for left tackle, one defensive tackle, a competent cornerback, and a promising rookie wide receiver, the Giants are in terrible shape right now.

I’d do it because they’re so bad everywhere.”

Because of league regulations, such a trade is now impossible in the NFL.

Despite this, Cowherd’s proposal was met with a lot of confusion from fans.

