The NFL Community Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Speculative Trade Suggestion

Colin Cowherd has made it clear on his show that he is a huge Russell Wilson fan over the years.

Cowherd’s mock trade proposal today demonstrated that there is still a lot of love between them.

Cowherd argued during a segment on “The Herd” that the Giants should send the Seahawks an absurd amount of draft capital in exchange for Wilson.

“What would you give up for Russell Wilson if you were the Giants? I would give you every first-round pick until he wasn’t a Giant,” Cowherd said.

“Because, by the way, he’s winning a lot of games if I keep him for nine years.”

He’s selling my merchandise, filling my stadium, and putting me on television.

Except for left tackle, one defensive tackle, a competent cornerback, and a promising rookie wide receiver, the Giants are in terrible shape right now.

I’d do it because they’re so bad everywhere.”

Because of league regulations, such a trade is now impossible in the NFL.

Despite this, Cowherd’s proposal was met with a lot of confusion from fans.

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

NFL World Reacts To Colin Cowherd’s Wild Trade Suggestion

What are you 12 years old? Do you understand youth, team control etc. That is why team’s give up 3 first rounders for guys. 9 or 10 first rounders for Wilson lol — George Rodriguez (@Erod26George) January 13, 2022

A 1st round pick, every year he plays for them, that sounds hilarious. pic.twitter.com/tgKx9hEBN3 — Bobby Fanatic (@916SportSource) January 13, 2022

I’m pretty sure there is rules against trading away 10 years worth of first round picks. The premise is right, but I think there is a rule of like 5 first round picks, etc. — DRich (@drich318318) January 13, 2022

Denver yes should agree to a deal like that, they already have a loaded roster. But the Giants roster is garbage and would remain garbage even if they had Russ if they gave up 10 1’s — Dave (@Daaaaaaaaaavee) January 13, 2022

Dumb, dumb & dumber!!

You can’t trade more than 3 consecutive 1st round picks in the NFL!! Do your research!! — Pat Pierson (@Pat1747) January 13, 2022

This may be there dumbest thing he’s ever said. You’re a bad team. So bad that you have no offensive lineman. But trade 9 first round picks for a Qb who didn’t make the playoffs this year with a team far better than yours. — Aaron Ritchie (@aaronritchie) January 13, 2022