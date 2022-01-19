The NFL Community Reacts To Cowboys-49ers Ratings

The NFL Community Reacts to the Cowboys-49ers Ratings

The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday was unquestionably entertaining.

The Cowboys-49ers game’s ratings were released on Wednesday morning by CBS Sports and Nickelodeon.

This showdown drew 41.496 million viewers across both networks, according to the numbers.

CBS also announced that the game on Sunday had a peak audience of more than 50 million viewers at the conclusion.

This makes it the most-watched Wild Card Weekend game in the last seven years.

Furthermore, ratings for this show are up 35% from last year.

Sunday was also a big day for Paramount(plus), which had its most-watched non-Super Bowl weekend ever.

Despite the fantastic ratings for the Cowboys-49ers game, this news did not surprise many people.

In response to the ratings, one person said, “No one should be surprised.”

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys-49ers Ratings News

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys-49ers Ratings News

You put the Cowboys and 49ers on a Sunday afternoon, it’s going to rate well. 50 million people watched the end of that game. Just insane. And the ratings will only get better with each passing round. No doubt about that. The NFL remains the best. https://t.co/30xiLuoEpH — Owen (@Alakazam_428) January 19, 2022