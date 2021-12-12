Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Cowboys Defense’s Performance

The Cowboys’ defense deserves credit for their victory over the Washington Redskins.

That unit stole the show and swung the game in their favor with multiple turnovers.

Micah Parsons forced a fumble on quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the first half, which Dorance Armstrong recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Before getting hurt, Heinicke threw an interception, and then backup quarterback Kyle Allen fumbled late in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 20.

WFT fans thought it was an incomplete pass, but the refs ruled it a fumble.

Dallas was able to run the clock out after the fumble thanks to a crucial third-down conversion by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Following that performance, the NFL world praised the Cowboys’ defense on social media.

