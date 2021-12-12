The NFL Community Reacts To Cowboys Defense’s Performance

The NFL Community Reacts To The Cowboys Defense’s Performance

The Cowboys’ defense deserves credit for their victory over the Washington Redskins.

That unit stole the show and swung the game in their favor with multiple turnovers.

Micah Parsons forced a fumble on quarterback Taylor Heinicke in the first half, which Dorance Armstrong recovered and returned for a touchdown.

Before getting hurt, Heinicke threw an interception, and then backup quarterback Kyle Allen fumbled late in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 20.

WFT fans thought it was an incomplete pass, but the refs ruled it a fumble.

Dallas was able to run the clock out after the fumble thanks to a crucial third-down conversion by quarterback Dak Prescott.

Following that performance, the NFL world praised the Cowboys’ defense on social media.

NFL World Reacts To Performance By Cowboys Defense

NFL World Reacts To Performance By Cowboys Defense

Cowboys Defense carrying us to this win. pic.twitter.com/KQ9MQbTXX8 — 9-4⭐️ (@CowboysGangg) December 12, 2021

The #Cowboys lead WFT 24-0 at halftime. The defense has scored one touchdown and created a turnover that set up the other. Dak Prescott and the offense have not resolved their issues. — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) December 12, 2021

That’s Micah Parsons’ 12th (!) sack of the season! Defensive Player of the Year in the making? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Qp7NuwGtg9 — Onward State (@OnwardState) December 12, 2021

#Cowboys defense in the first half: ⭐️ 0 points allowed

⭐️ 29 yards allowed

⭐️ 2 turnovers pic.twitter.com/CeyFmiS6aS — PFF (@PFF) December 12, 2021

Randy Gregory’s sack/fumble stands. Jayron Kearse recovers. Cowboys defense bailing out the Cowboys offense in a major way. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) December 12, 2021

STRIP SACK AGAIN! Randy Gregory and the Cowboys defense continue to carry the entire team! #DALvsWSHpic.twitter.com/KH1JjyIEbr — KLIQbait Media (@KliqbaitMedia) December 12, 2021

The Dallas Cowboys defense does not deserve to lose this game. They have been too spectacular. What an embarrassment for the offense. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 12, 2021

Cowboys are going to win this game. The defense is the whole reason. Cowboys have an issue with their QB right now. Maybe he’s hurt? It’s fair to keep asking. — Matt Mosley (@mattmosley) December 12, 2021

I can’t believe I’m saying this, after last year’s defensive disaster, but the Dallas Cowboys now go as their DEFENSE goes. Their DEFENSE is their more dominant and important unit. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 12, 2021

Dan Quinn getting the Dallas Cowboys defense ready to take the field #DALvsWASpic.twitter.com/RnWqQVoPj4 — Randy Moore (@Main_Kreation) December 12, 2021

Cowboys defense walking into the tunnel after the first half Lmaoo #DALvsWAS#DallasCowboyspic.twitter.com/nv6JRmaawm — Bane. (@CosmicPrime42) December 12, 2021