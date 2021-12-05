The NFL Community Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Retirement

The NFL World Reacts To Cris Collinsworth’s Injury

Cris Collinsworth, a former NFL wide receiver who now works as an analyst for NBC, is about to become a very wealthy man – if he wasn’t already.

Collinsworth is expected to receive a significant contract extension from NBC Sports, according to a report in the New York Post.

Collinsworth, a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, has established himself as one of the best in-game analysts in all of sports.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, “NBC and Collinsworth are in talks to pay him in the (dollar)12.5 million range and keep him on as a SNF game analyst until 2025.”

NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth News

NFL World Reacts To The Cris Collinsworth News

NEWS: NBC and Collinsworth are in negotiations that would pay him in the $12.5M range and keep him as its SNF game analyst into 2025, The Post has learned.https://t.co/mzu1ZgwIja — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 1, 2021