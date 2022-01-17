Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Postgame Scandal

Following Sunday’s playoff loss, Dak Prescott received a lot of backlash on social media for his comments about the referees.

On Sunday, the Cowboys were defeated by the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

San Francisco defeated Dallas 23-17.

After a rush up the middle by the Cowboys quarterback, Prescott and company were unable to run one final play.

Following the loss, Dallas fans were enraged by the outcome – and the refereeing – and threw objects onto the field in disgust.

