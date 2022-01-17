The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Postgame Scandal

Following Sunday’s playoff loss, Dak Prescott received a lot of backlash on social media for his comments about the referees.

On Sunday, the Cowboys were defeated by the 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round.

San Francisco defeated Dallas 23-17.

After a rush up the middle by the Cowboys quarterback, Prescott and company were unable to run one final play.

Following the loss, Dallas fans were enraged by the outcome – and the refereeing – and threw objects onto the field in disgust.

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Postgame Controversy

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott Postgame Controversy

Cowboys fans were throwing trash at their players 😳 (🎥: @SlaterNFL)pic.twitter.com/lIuhX43pEP — PFF (@PFF) January 17, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott disparaged fans for throwing bottles, debris at players. Then Prescott was told the fans were aiming for officiating crew. Prescott retracted. “A credit to them then.” — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 17, 2022