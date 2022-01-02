The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Sunday Show
Dak Prescott of the Cowboys hasn’t had a good game against the Cardinals this season.
Prescott still hasn’t thrown for 150 yards in the third quarter.
While he’s been out there, he’s missed a number of routine throws and has appeared uneasy throughout the game.
Dallas hasn’t gained a single yard of offense in the second half (at the time of writing).
The NFL community appears to agree, believing that he is having a bad day.
NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday
Dak is WAY off right now.
— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 2, 2022
Uh … Dak was shaky and off-target on that first series. Hope he can calm down, shake it off, settle in.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022
Dak is lucky Budda didn’t pick him off herepic.twitter.com/ZtikUQ4nRt
— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022
Dak is off, man … like really, off #AZvsDAL
— Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 2, 2022
So far, this is the offense we saw before the Washington game. Dak off, can’t run inside, penalties to screw up drives.
— Shan Shariff (@1053SS) January 2, 2022
Dak & Kellen please get off those tablets it’s not helping talk to your offense. 🗣️
— ✭ Dallas ✭ (@stickkyiickyy) January 2, 2022
As good as Dak looked last week he’s looks that bad this week. Wildly off target on multiple throws.
— Michael Strawn (@LifeInCharts) January 2, 2022
When Dak is off, he is absolutely terrible. No in between.
— Dylan Sherman (@hilltopper889) January 2, 2022