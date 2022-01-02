Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Sunday Show

Dak Prescott of the Cowboys hasn’t had a good game against the Cardinals this season.

Prescott still hasn’t thrown for 150 yards in the third quarter.

While he’s been out there, he’s missed a number of routine throws and has appeared uneasy throughout the game.

Dallas hasn’t gained a single yard of offense in the second half (at the time of writing).

The NFL community appears to agree, believing that he is having a bad day.

