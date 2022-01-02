The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Sunday Show

Dak Prescott of the Cowboys hasn’t had a good game against the Cardinals this season.

Prescott still hasn’t thrown for 150 yards in the third quarter.

While he’s been out there, he’s missed a number of routine throws and has appeared uneasy throughout the game.

Dallas hasn’t gained a single yard of offense in the second half (at the time of writing).

The NFL community appears to agree, believing that he is having a bad day.

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Sunday

Dak is WAY off right now. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) January 2, 2022

Uh … Dak was shaky and off-target on that first series. Hope he can calm down, shake it off, settle in. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 2, 2022

Dak is lucky Budda didn’t pick him off herepic.twitter.com/ZtikUQ4nRt — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 2, 2022

Dak is off, man … like really, off #AZvsDAL — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 2, 2022

So far, this is the offense we saw before the Washington game. Dak off, can’t run inside, penalties to screw up drives. — Shan Shariff (@1053SS) January 2, 2022

Dak & Kellen please get off those tablets it’s not helping talk to your offense. 🗣️ — ✭ Dallas ✭ (@stickkyiickyy) January 2, 2022

As good as Dak looked last week he’s looks that bad this week. Wildly off target on multiple throws. — Michael Strawn (@LifeInCharts) January 2, 2022