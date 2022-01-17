Dak Prescott’s Today Performance Is Met With Criticism From The NFL Community

﻿The NFL Community Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Today’s Performance

Dak Prescott is a franchise quarterback, and he is being compensated accordingly.

On Sunday afternoon, however, he has yet to play like one.

On Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys are down 23-7 to the 49ers.

Dallas has had a number of issues on Sunday, the most glaring of which is Prescott’s failure to play like a true star quarterback.

The franchise quarterback for the Cowboys is currently 13 of 25 for 119 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

That’s far from adequate.

NFL World Reacts To Dak Prescott’s Performance Today

Dak Prescott, making $75 million this year, has mostly played like he’s worth $7.50 an hour today. He has been far more off than on. That interception just sealed it. Ballgame. Congrats, 49ers.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) January 16, 2022

Dak Prescott is about as inaccurate today as all the Weeks 9-17 tape I watched of him

— David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 16, 2022

Not sure why Dak is forcing everything Wilson’s way, but he’s playing unbelievably horrible today. Like… wtfffff #DC4L

— IG: BDahtTV (@BDAHT) January 16, 2022

Dak hasnt been good today, but when ur constantly being called for penalties & ur offensive line cant block upfront, u dont have much of a shot

— Ben Grimaldi (@BenGrimaldi) January 16, 2022

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is 0-3 against the spread in the playoffs.

17 QBs have made 3 playoff starts or more since 2016.

Dak is the only one without a playoff cover.

— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 16, 2022