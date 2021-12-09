The NFL Community Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s Injury on Thursday

The NFL World Reacts To Dalvin Cook’s News From Thursday

On Thursday night football, the Minnesota Vikings will face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While Dalvin Cook’s availability for tonight’s game was in doubt for much of the week, it appears that the Vikings will have their star running back on the field.

Minnesota is hopeful that Cook will be able to play against the AFC North team, according to reports.

“Dalvin Cook is expected to play tonight against the (hashtag)Steelers, according to sources, only 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder.

He’s listed as questionable, but he’s gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to go,” NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reports.

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Dalvin Cook News

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is now trending towards playing tonight against the #Steelers just 11 days after dislocating his left shoulder, per sources. He’s officially listed as questionable but has gotten first-team reps in practice and wants to give it a go. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 9, 2021

Source said Cook has passed tests on his shoulder and will play barring pregame setback. Incredibly quick turn from dislocated shoulder. https://t.co/ygr9XGJzfx — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) December 9, 2021