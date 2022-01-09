Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts to Dan Quinn and the Broncos Rumors

0
By on Sports

The NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn-Broncos Rumors

Since being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn has worked hard to improve his public image.

Whether it is done in a fair or unfair manner.

Quinn is reportedly being considered to replace Vic Fangio as the Broncos’ head coach after a season in which he turned around the Cowboys’ porous defense.

The rumor sparked a lot of discussion on social media among NFL fans.

Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus tweeted, “Dan Quinn as a leading HC candidate reminds me of when he kicked a FG from the 1, down 4 points, with 3 minutes left.”

NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn, Broncos Speculation

NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn, Broncos Speculation

Comments are closed.