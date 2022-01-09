The NFL Community Reacts to Dan Quinn and the Broncos Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn-Broncos Rumors

Since being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn has worked hard to improve his public image.

Whether it is done in a fair or unfair manner.

Quinn is reportedly being considered to replace Vic Fangio as the Broncos’ head coach after a season in which he turned around the Cowboys’ porous defense.

The rumor sparked a lot of discussion on social media among NFL fans.

Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus tweeted, “Dan Quinn as a leading HC candidate reminds me of when he kicked a FG from the 1, down 4 points, with 3 minutes left.”

NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn, Broncos Speculation

Dan Quinn as a leading HC candidate reminds me of when he kicked a FG, from the 1, down 4 points, with 3 minutes remaining pic.twitter.com/hBkktpuUVk — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) January 8, 2022

Firing Vic Fangio to hire Dan Quinn is a very Broncos thing to do. https://t.co/FVuWB22cjU — Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 8, 2022

The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it’s an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch. Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022

Sure that Doug Pederson and Dan Quinn will be asked to interviewed. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 9, 2022