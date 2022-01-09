The NFL Community Reacts to Dan Quinn and the Broncos Rumors

The NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn-Broncos Rumors
Since being fired by the Atlanta Falcons, Dan Quinn has worked hard to improve his public image.
Whether it is done in a fair or unfair manner.
Quinn is reportedly being considered to replace Vic Fangio as the Broncos’ head coach after a season in which he turned around the Cowboys’ porous defense.
The rumor sparked a lot of discussion on social media among NFL fans.
Kevin Cole of Pro Football Focus tweeted, “Dan Quinn as a leading HC candidate reminds me of when he kicked a FG from the 1, down 4 points, with 3 minutes left.”
Dan Quinn as a leading HC candidate reminds me of when he kicked a FG, from the 1, down 4 points, with 3 minutes remaining pic.twitter.com/hBkktpuUVk
— Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) January 8, 2022
Firing Vic Fangio to hire Dan Quinn is a very Broncos thing to do. https://t.co/FVuWB22cjU
— Carrington Harrison (@cdotharrison) January 8, 2022
The #Broncos become the third team with a head coach vacancy, and it’s an attractive one, with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, #Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo and #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett among names to watch.
Meanwhile, Vic Fangio immediately becomes a hot DC candidate.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2022
Sure that Doug Pederson and Dan Quinn will be asked to interviewed.
— Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 9, 2022
The Broncos will have interviews.
I suspect some of the names to be interviewed will be Dan Quinn, Leslie Frazier, Nathaniel Hackett, Byron Leftwich, Jonathan Gannon among others. https://t.co/JoaQ6HEA4N
— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 9, 2022