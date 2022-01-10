The NFL Community Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Injury News From Monday

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to pique the interest of teams in the market for a new head coach.

Quinn has already been enquired about by the Jaguars, and the Denver Broncos are reportedly doing the same.

The Broncos have asked to interview Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Because the Cowboys are in the playoffs this weekend, it can’t happen until next week, as Albert Breer points out below.

Quinn has some natural ties to the Denver front office, which may give him an advantage in the hiring process.

According to fan reaction to the news, his hiring won’t make much of a difference, as many Broncos fans want an offensive-minded head coach to replace Vic Fangio.

You can see how the NFL media reacted below, including some disgruntled Cowboys fans who don’t want to see Quinn go and some reporters who don’t think he’d fit the profile of the type of player Denver should be looking for.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

The Broncos put in a request to interview Cowboys DC Dan Quinn. By rule, the interview can’t happen until next week. And Quinn’s going to be selective, but my sense is he’d definitely take the interview with Denver. He and George Paton worked together in Miami under Nick Saban. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 10, 2022

Quinn worked with George Paton in Miami years ago. He’ll be among the favorites in Denver, and elsewhere. https://t.co/pgtaJf1qM5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2022

Top two #Broncos candidates mentioned are defensive guys. Last two failed head coaches were defensive guys. The offense is a tire fire and can’t develop a QB. Other than trying to replicate the Super Bowl 50 team why not put an offensive guy in charge? https://t.co/wAk1dLBozR — Zach Borg (@IceBorg) January 10, 2022

Quinn turned down the chance to interview with the Jaguars. He worked with George Paton in Miami. And I have previously noted the @ProFootballTalk story from 2015 reporting on their interest in working together at the time before Paton pulled out of that year’s GM hiring circle. https://t.co/YTnrpvD939 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 10, 2022

If this is the direction,it would indicate a run at the Vet QB we’ve heard rumors of.

If a young QB was the direction an Offensive-minded HC would critical#NFL#Broncoshttps://t.co/CK8sErx7d0 — Ryan – Locked On | Athletic Matrix™ | RGR Football (@RyanTracyNFL) January 10, 2022

I feel like I’m insane. No clue why he’s a HC candidate again. Are teams conveniently ignoring the 2018-2020 Falcons? https://t.co/Gr0dhsfebi — Billy M (@BillyM_91) January 10, 2022

George Paton wants candidates to have a very strong offensive vision and plan for the #broncos. It’s a priority, but in no way they’re focused on just offensive minds. Denver’s first 2 requests, Jerod Mayo & Dan Quinn are both defensive guys. He’s looking for leadership https://t.co/IKm2S1T7uK — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 10, 2022

Happy for Quinn. But sigh. https://t.co/jJgvXSXjdk — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) January 10, 2022