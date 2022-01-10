Trending
The NFL Community Reacts To Dan Quinn’s Injury News From Monday

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is expected to pique the interest of teams in the market for a new head coach.

Quinn has already been enquired about by the Jaguars, and the Denver Broncos are reportedly doing the same.

The Broncos have asked to interview Quinn, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Because the Cowboys are in the playoffs this weekend, it can’t happen until next week, as Albert Breer points out below.

Quinn has some natural ties to the Denver front office, which may give him an advantage in the hiring process.

According to fan reaction to the news, his hiring won’t make much of a difference, as many Broncos fans want an offensive-minded head coach to replace Vic Fangio.

You can see how the NFL media reacted below, including some disgruntled Cowboys fans who don’t want to see Quinn go and some reporters who don’t think he’d fit the profile of the type of player Denver should be looking for.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Dan Quinn News

