The NFL Community Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Monday

According to reports, the Denver Broncos are narrowing their list of head coaching candidates, with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn emerging as the frontrunner.

Quinn, who previously coached the Atlanta Falcons to a Super Bowl victory, was instrumental in the turnaround of the Cowboys defense in 2021.

Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs were among the team’s defensive stars in 2021.

On defense, Dallas was one of the best in the league at forcing turnovers and making big plays.

Quinn may be a one-and-done candidate in Dallas, but he’s becoming a top contender in Denver.

