The NFL Community Reacts To Dan Quinn’s News From Wednesday

The NFL Community Reacts To The Dan Quinn Report From Wednesday

Dan Quinn, the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys, is said to have made a decision on the Jacksonville Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy on Wednesday afternoon.

Quinn was one of six candidates the Jaguars were interested in speaking with.

Quinn, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, will not speak with the Jaguars during the two-week period leading up to the start of the playoffs.

That’s a good indication he’s not interested in the Jaguars job.

Naturally, this elicited a lot of positive feedback from fans.

One person stated, “It’s never good when a coach refuses to even interview for the job opening.”

