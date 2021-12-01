The NFL Community Reacts To Daniel Jones’s News From Tuesday

The NFL World Reacts To Daniel Jones’s News From Tuesday

The football world learned on Tuesday night that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play against the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.

Early in the Giants’ game against the Philadelphia Eagles last weekend, the starting quarterback suffered a neck strain.

Despite suffering an injury on the game’s second play, Jones was able to lead New York to a 13-7 victory.

Jones, unfortunately, does not appear to be able to persevere for a second game in a row.

Backup quarterback Mike Glennon is “expected” to start for the Giants on Sunday, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Naturally, this elicited a variety of responses from across the NFL.

Fans of the Miami Dolphins were overjoyed at the news.

Dolphins reporter Joe Schad tweeted Tuesday night, “Dolphins get Mike Glennon.”

Dolphins get Mike Glennon https://t.co/wCNGRuRot8 — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 30, 2021

Welp, there’s the season. Jones will now have missed time in each of his first 3 years after Eli Manning went 16 years without missing a start https://t.co/x7mykjr2Rr — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) November 30, 2021