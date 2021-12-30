The NFL Community Reacts To Davante Adams’ Embarrassing Acknowledgement

Davante Adams, a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, was asked about his future with the team while speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Adams will be a free agent after the 2021 season concludes.

Adams was asked if Aaron Rodgers, who could be traded in 2022, is connected to his future in Green Bay.

The All-Pro wide receiver admits he would consider following Rodgers to another team.

Adams replied, “Of course.”

“Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback in the game… it won’t be the be-all and end-all, but it’ll be something I’ll keep an eye on.”

Adams’ response elicited a wide range of responses on social media.

Green Bay fans don’t want Adams to leave, while the rest of the league is vying for his services.

“Ask him how he’d like to play for Nate Hackett with Trevor Lawrence at 5yrs 125 mil,” a Twitter user suggested.

Ask him how he’d like to play for Nate Hackett with Trevor Lawrence @ 5yrs 125 mil https://t.co/1eNzP3DON5 — C (@CaMoe_) December 30, 2021

Yeah and I don’t blame him because why would i wanna play with a qb with no experience and who i have no connection with? If Rodgers goes then adams is most likely gone too💯🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Q7IBwFadLX — YG KP😈💰 (@maniak_8) December 29, 2021

Sad we about to lose both of them https://t.co/MlLxPeyhPc — 9/27 DaRealBoomac2u® (@Boomac2u) December 30, 2021