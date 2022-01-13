The NFL Community Reacts to David Culley’s Surprising Development

The NFL World Reacts to David Culley’s Surprising News

The Houston Texans fired head coach David Culley on Thursday, after only one season with the team.

Following decades of rising stardom across the football world, Culley was the final coach hired in the 2021 head coaching cycle.

Given the state of the franchise at the time, it was viewed as a no-win situation.

To a degree, they were correct.

The Texans finished 4-13, which is a bad enough record to justify firing a coach.

However, most fans don’t see it that way, given how little Culley had to work with in Houston.

Fans on Twitter have expressed their displeasure with Culley’s role as scapegoat for the team’s poor management.

Almost everyone on Twitter agrees that the team did him a terrible favor:

The Texans really did this man dirty https://t.co/6votRvDQAe — Kipp Smitherz (@Nikoconde24) January 13, 2022

He can’t fix that the franchise is poorly ran. https://t.co/kAudjflKVE — Tyler Hewey (@TylerHewey) January 13, 2022

Was literally set up for failure https://t.co/Vs43e76rPF — Taron Johnson Fan Account (@JustusGeneral) January 13, 2022