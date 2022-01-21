The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts to Derrick Henry’s Debut on Friday

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ running back, has been cleared to play in this weekend’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Henry was activated from injured reserve on Friday afternoon and will make his first appearance since suffering a foot injury 11 weeks ago.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News

They aren’t ready, but Winter is here! Welcome back 👑 https://t.co/92xmATncAR — Lindsay D (@IamlindsayD) January 21, 2022

His 117 yard rushing average per game in the postseason is second only to #Broncos Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis. https://t.co/jDr8YczSLM — Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 21, 2022

24 Hours till I’m in tears. https://t.co/YR5Itjj56M — Nick Young (@nickyoung012) January 21, 2022