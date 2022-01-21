Trending
Infosurhoy

The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Friday

0
By on Sports

The NFL Community Reacts to Derrick Henry’s Debut on Friday

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ running back, has been cleared to play in this weekend’s playoff game against the Bengals.

Henry was activated from injured reserve on Friday afternoon and will make his first appearance since suffering a foot injury 11 weeks ago.

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News

NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News

Comments are closed.