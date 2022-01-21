The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Friday

The NFL Community Reacts to Derrick Henry’s Debut on Friday
Derrick Henry, the Titans’ running back, has been cleared to play in this weekend’s playoff game against the Bengals.
Henry was activated from injured reserve on Friday afternoon and will make his first appearance since suffering a foot injury 11 weeks ago.
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News
NFL World Reacts To Friday’s Derrick Henry News
The @KingHenry_2 Experience is BACK 👑 pic.twitter.com/1OWT0vNdmT
— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) January 21, 2022
Light. The. Fires!🔥 #Titans by 1000 https://t.co/H1YaUEWfXZ
— Chase Green (@Mcgreen423) January 21, 2022
They aren’t ready, but Winter is here! Welcome back 👑 https://t.co/92xmATncAR
— Lindsay D (@IamlindsayD) January 21, 2022
The Return 👑@TroyWisneski11 with the 🔥🎥 https://t.co/Z953o1gHl6
— Jourdan Gottlieb (@gottliebjag) January 21, 2022
His 117 yard rushing average per game in the postseason is second only to #Broncos Hall of Fame RB Terrell Davis. https://t.co/jDr8YczSLM
— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) January 21, 2022
Tomorrow. We ride. https://t.co/F3LMP5akxi
— Nissan Stadium (@NissanStadium) January 21, 2022
24 Hours till I’m in tears. https://t.co/YR5Itjj56M
— Nick Young (@nickyoung012) January 21, 2022
And there it is! https://t.co/BBrEfUYjdZ
— Mike Herndon (@MikeMiracles) January 21, 2022
Looks like it’s official… https://t.co/e9PXLmuuZx
— Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) January 21, 2022