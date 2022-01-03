The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Monday
For the playoffs, the Titans could get their best offensive weapon back.
On Monday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media and confirmed that running back Derrick Henry is practicing.
Vrabel also stated that they are discussing the possibility of opening a window for him to return, and that a decision will be made by mid-week.
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Derrick Henry News
NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Derrick Henry News
Mike Vrabel said Derrick Henry is doing some work today, and they’ve discussed opening the window for him to return. The decision will likely come mid-week. #Titans
— TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 3, 2022
Derrick, Julio, and Jayon all coming back for the playoffs… https://t.co/Y5Jq7gSIxnpic.twitter.com/6eLEYthlId
— Antoine Bourne (@Coach_Bourne) January 3, 2022
Return of King Henry? 👀 https://t.co/AojWBAoa5P
— Squad Pod Sports (@SquadPodSports) January 3, 2022
https://t.co/WQo5Hdh3Pspic.twitter.com/cnz9N8uFOg
— Streets (@Mike_Streets) January 3, 2022
https://t.co/TO5eg6mseUpic.twitter.com/15E852hXIs
— gy (@YuleGetLit) January 3, 2022
https://t.co/NmddN93npSpic.twitter.com/sMKiXt7jvW
— Dwight Dale (@Dwight_Dale) January 3, 2022
Big news leading up to the playoffs. https://t.co/fMcopgFcp8
— Alex Brasky (@AlexBrasky) January 3, 2022
— KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 3, 2022