The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Monday

For the playoffs, the Titans could get their best offensive weapon back.

On Monday afternoon, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media and confirmed that running back Derrick Henry is practicing.

Vrabel also stated that they are discussing the possibility of opening a window for him to return, and that a decision will be made by mid-week.

