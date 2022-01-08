The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Saturday

The Tennessee Titans made an official decision – or lack thereof – on star running back Derrick Henry on Saturday afternoon.

Henry was activated from the injured reserve list by the team earlier this week.

Henry was given a three-week window to be added to the active roster and return to the field.

This weekend won’t be like that.

The Titans decided not to activate Henry to the active roster before the season finale against the Houston Texans, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Despite the fact that the AFC’s No. 1 seed appears to be locked up, one fan believes it would have been a mistake to rush Henry back to the field.

“There’s no reason to start him when they’re almost certain to win anyway,” the fan said.

