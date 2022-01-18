The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Tuesday

The NFL Community Reacts to Derrick Henry’s Injuries on Tuesday

The Tennessee Titans may have running back Derrick Henry at their disposal in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update on Henry’s status on Tuesday.

Henry went through some contact drills this afternoon, he said to reporters.

“I think having some contact is a good step up.”

Vrabel told reporters, “It’s been a long time since he’s had contact and done these things that come close to replicating what will be asked of him in a football game.”

“He’ll work for a week, we’ll see how he feels, and we’ll make a decision after that.”

Henry’s status for Saturday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals has yet to be announced by Vrabel, but fans are hopeful that he will play.

Vrabel’s press conference, on the other hand, didn’t exactly sound upbeat.

“This indicates that Derrick Henry will either play a limited role or will not be available against the Bengals on Saturday.”

Henry has yet to be hit in practice, according to Vrabel, and a decision will be made later this week.

“On the star RB, it’s very much up in the air,” betJack’s Willie Lutz said.

NFL World Reacts To Tuesday’s Derrick Henry News

