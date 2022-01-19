The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Wednesday

Derrick Henry, the Titans’ All-Pro running back, is getting closer to making his ceremonial return.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that King Henry performed admirably in this week’s contact drills.

The former 2,000-yard rusher will be activated ahead of Saturday’s playoff game, setting the stage for his return.

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Derrick Henry News

Did I finally buy a @KingHenry_2 jersey today?

Yes

Did this news come out after my purchase?

Also yes

Look, I’m not superstitious but I am a little stitious #TitanUp@Titanshttps://t.co/Lb8sKnMtwL

— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 19, 2022