The NFL Community Reacts To Derrick Henry’s News From Wednesday
Derrick Henry, the Titans’ All-Pro running back, is getting closer to making his ceremonial return.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that King Henry performed admirably in this week’s contact drills.
The former 2,000-yard rusher will be activated ahead of Saturday’s playoff game, setting the stage for his return.
Titans’ RB Derrick Henry passes test with contact practice:https://t.co/UldocD0GMY
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 19, 2022
Did I finally buy a @KingHenry_2 jersey today?
Yes
Did this news come out after my purchase?
Also yes
Look, I’m not superstitious but I am a little stitious #TitanUp@Titanshttps://t.co/Lb8sKnMtwL
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) January 19, 2022
No question Henry will play.https://t.co/tU7qzDc4Ub
— David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) January 19, 2022
Welp the Bengals had a good run…. https://t.co/X9tdtqmFaT
— Sport News Inc. (@NewsSportsINC) January 19, 2022
https://t.co/MTBPOIA3t8pic.twitter.com/y2J52EHsX8
— Drew Copley (@DrewASJax) January 19, 2022
Fresh legs. That doesn’t bode well for any defense. https://t.co/ZuynDKr1m9
— Andy Drew (@Andrews2names) January 19, 2022