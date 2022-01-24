The NFL Community Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Injury on Monday

Deshaun Watson’s chances of playing another down in a Texans uniform are currently slim.

Now, a new development may provide some insight into the decisions he may make this offseason.

Watson was previously reported to be interested in playing for the Miami Dolphins solely because of his opinion of head coach Brian Flores.

If this is true, Watson could try to persuade the Texans to trade him to the team that Flores will be coaching next season.

The Watson-Flores reports, on the other hand, do not appear to be accurate.

Flores and Watson don’t even have each other’s phone numbers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

To put it another way, they haven’t communicated at all during this process.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After intense digging into the Coach Flores and Deshaun Watson situations, sources close to the situation say Flores and Watson have had no contact. Flores and Watson don’t have each other’s phone numbers. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 24, 2022

This only makes the Deshaun Watson situation even more weird, so in that case Miami is likely not as interested, Giants are meh, so who does that leave? Broncos? Panthers? Who else?

Either way the #texans should still get a HAUL back https://t.co/G7jmHRQsTm — Clutch City Entertainment (@ClutchCityENTX) January 24, 2022