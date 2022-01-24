Trending
The NFL Community Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Injury on Monday

Deshaun Watson’s chances of playing another down in a Texans uniform are currently slim.

Now, a new development may provide some insight into the decisions he may make this offseason.

Watson was previously reported to be interested in playing for the Miami Dolphins solely because of his opinion of head coach Brian Flores.

If this is true, Watson could try to persuade the Texans to trade him to the team that Flores will be coaching next season.

The Watson-Flores reports, on the other hand, do not appear to be accurate.

Flores and Watson don’t even have each other’s phone numbers, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

To put it another way, they haven’t communicated at all during this process.

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

