The NFL Community Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Sunday

The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s News From Sunday

The idea of the Houston Texans trading star quarterback Deshaun Watson seemed unthinkable this time last year.

But, with the Texans’ season over and a rebuild looming, it appears that it is now unavoidable.

The Texans have set a “target date” for moving Watson, according to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

They hope to move him before free agency begins on March 16, according to the report.

That leaves the Texans with just over two months to find a suitor who will not only take Watson, but also pay them what they want.

Unfortunately for the Texans, given the current state of affairs, this is easier said than done.

Watson’s legal issues went unnoticed for the entire 2021 NFL season.

This year, he did not play a single down as part of his personal commitment to never play for the organization again.

However, fans of a variety of other franchises have expressed interest in bringing him in:

