The NFL Community Reacts to Deshaun Watson’s Trade Announcement on Wednesday

The NFL World Reacts To Deshaun Watson’s Trade News From Wednesday

Thanks to the latest report from NFL insider Albert Breer, a new team was thrown into the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes earlier Wednesday afternoon.

Breer said the Cleveland Browns will be in play while appearing on Bull and Fox in Cleveland.

“I think [the Browns]will be a factor.”

I’m not sure if they’ll be willing to go the extra mile, but I have no doubt the Browns will be interested in Deshaun Watson if and when he becomes available.

“We’ll call this an educated guess,” Breer explained.

One supporter is skeptical of the report.

Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, or even Derek Carr would be preferred as the starting quarterback by the fans.

“On this, I’m a resounding no.

Wilson, Rodgers, or Carr are the three quarterbacks to watch.

If not, you’ll be playing Baker next year,” the fan suggested.

I’m a very strong no on this. Wilson, Rodgers, or Carr. Otherwise you role with Baker next year. https://t.co/uUWvEDNrFs — Nick Fink (@finkn23) December 22, 2021

Simply based on football — which, of course, isn’t the case with Deshaun Watson — the #Browns would be crazy not to explore trading for him. If this were to ever happen, #brownstwitter would go supernova. https://t.co/cDDDlPd9Wk — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) December 22, 2021